Barcelona to take legal action over ghost goal in El Clasico

Barcelona will pursue the Royal Spanish Football Federation in court, regarding what they feel is an injustice in El Clasico on Sunday, after Lamine Yamal’s ‘ghost goal’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

President Joan Laporta emitted a statement on Monday demanding that the RFEF release the footage and the audio from the VAR room that led to the goal, and they did put out a clip with the audio, but not the various feeds they have installed in the room itself. The RFEF rejected that request, noting that there would be no exceptions made just for Barcelona.

🚨 Some members of the club are uncertain about whether Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix should remain, despite plans to buy them both. @bonagerman 🇵🇹 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

RAC1, via Sport, say that Barcelona will go after the RFEF in court in an attempt to force the RFEF to release the material they want. Laporta also threatened in his statement to request that the match with Real Madrid is repeated, citing the precedent of a Genk-Anderlecht match to be replayed at the end of the season in Belgium.

It has not been lost on many that Laporta and Barcelona could be using this in part to distract from their defeat in El Clasico, with Real Madrid set to confirm their league title with games to spare. Nevertheless, the discourse from Xavi Hernandez and Laporta does show throughout the season that they feel unfairly treated by the officials.

Image via LaPresse via ZUMA Press