Spanish Government to intervene in RFEF chaos – legendary manager preferred to lead federation temporarily

The Spanish Government are keen to intervene in the workings of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this summer, in an unprecedented move. As the RFEF leap from scandal to scandal since Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent last summer, the Spanish authority do not want the country to be represented by interim president Pedro Rocha, who is currently under investigation for misuse of funds and has been suspended temporarily for exceeding his functions.

As such, Diario AS, say that the High Committee for Sport want to impose a three-person committee led by World Cup-winning former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque. The ex-Real Madrid coach is yet to answer their request, as he is keen to know what the situation is at the Federation, what will happen if Rocha is not suspended for the rest of the summer, and what FIFA’s stance on the matter is.

The committee would be formed of del Bosque, if he accepts, a representative of the women’s team potentially Virginia Torrecilla, and a leading figure in the legal department of sports law. They would then represent the RFEF until the Euros and the Olympics are over, and elections are called by Rocha. The RFEF are hoping that Rocha is not suspended, and will see that as a victory, but are willing to work with the proposed commitee – provided they do not lose their powers.

The power struggle for Spanish football has been underway since Rubiales resigned last year, and Rocha has denied any wrongdoing regarding his time in office, as he has regarding the misuse of funds. In Spain there is growing concern that the chaos at the highest level of Spanish football could result in them losing the chance to host the World Cup final in 2030, with Morocco pushing hard to do so.