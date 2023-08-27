WATCH: Alex Baena fires Villarreal into lead against Barcelona

Barcelona went into a two-goal lead at Estadio de la Ceramica, but they have been dragged into a deficit by Villarreal.

Quique Setien’s side reduced the deficit with a Juan Foyth header, after Gavi and Frenkie de Jong put Barcelona in front. Just before the break, Alexander Sorloth levelled things, before with five minutes gone in the second half, Alex Baena struck.

And now Villarreal have turned it all the way around against Barcelona! 😱 A sumptuous finish to the far post from Alex Baena makes it 3-2 🟡 pic.twitter.com/jqqyZ1lLBk — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 27, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Baena gives Villarreal the lead. Villarreal 3-2 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/oaetINmvMg — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 27, 2023

Barcelona had the match under control earlier in the game, but did not get it under control at any point. Continuing to create chances, they looked better than Barcelona for large spells, with Ronald Araujo’s absence being heavily felt by the Catalans.

Barcelona have since turned it around for a second time however, with Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski on hand to gift the Blaugrana back the lead. It might only be week three of the La Liga season, but this no doubt is a game of the season contender.