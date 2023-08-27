WATCH: Quickfire double from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres has Barcelona back in front

Barcelona looked as if they were in jeopardy against Villarreal, having thrown away a two-goal lead. But having taken control thereafter, are back in front again.

Working the ball well into the box, Gavi’s shot was blocked and pounced upon by Ferran Torres, before his own effort was blocked. Yet he continued his good form, reacting fastest in the box, with Filip Jorgensen unable to keep it out from close range.

Barca are level again with this Ferran Torres goal. 3-3 crazy game.#VillarrealBarçapic.twitter.com/BBtNpoHuwD — $ (@samirsynthesis) August 27, 2023

Just minutes later, the incredible pace of action continued, this time in Barcelona’s favour. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal continued his incredible form, cutting inside and firing off the post, with the help of Jorgensen’s fingertips.

Yamal’s effort was not in vain though, with Lewandowski on hand to tap home a typical poacher’s goal.

Barça regain the lead! 😱😱 It's 4-3 as Robert Lewandowski taps in for his 1st goal of the season after the post denied Lamine Yamal for the 2nd time today 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/XkFXUftxPU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 27, 2023

Barcelona have since had further chances to double their lead for a second time in the match, but Ansu Fati has been unable to convert them. An early game of the season contender, no doubt.