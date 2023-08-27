Barcelona Villarreal

WATCH: Quickfire double from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres has Barcelona back in front

Barcelona looked as if they were in jeopardy against Villarreal, having thrown away a two-goal lead. But having taken control thereafter, are back in front again.

Working the ball well into the box, Gavi’s shot was blocked and pounced upon by Ferran Torres, before his own effort was blocked. Yet he continued his good form, reacting fastest in the box, with Filip Jorgensen unable to keep it out from close range.

Just minutes later, the incredible pace of action continued, this time in Barcelona’s favour. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal continued his incredible form, cutting inside and firing off the post, with the help of Jorgensen’s fingertips.

Yamal’s effort was not in vain though, with Lewandowski on hand to tap home a typical poacher’s goal.

Barcelona have since had further chances to double their lead for a second time in the match, but Ansu Fati has been unable to convert them. An early game of the season contender, no doubt.

