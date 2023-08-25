Real Sociedad winless run continues with Las Palmas stalemate

Real Sociedad’s miserable start to the 2023/24 La Liga season has continued with another draw.

La Real are yet to win a game in the opening weeks of the league campaign with the Basque team now amassing three draws from three matches.

It is far from ideal preparation for Imanol Alguacil’s side as they build towards a Champions League return next month.

The visitors have only managed two league goals so far in 2023/24 and that was evident from the start at Las Palmas.

The home side hit the woodwork twice early on as La Real looked to hold off the pressure before the break.

That pattern continued after the restart, with the away team wasteful with the chances presented to them, as Alex Remiro produced a string of key stops to preserve a draw.

Real Sociedad now face a home tie against Granada before the international break with Las Palmas heading to Girona.

