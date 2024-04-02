Real Sociedad sweating on availability on key forward after injury against Alaves

After a very difficult start to 2024, Real Sociedad have picked up form in the last few weeks, having won their last three matches. The last of those victories came against Alaves at the weekend, although a blip on that occasion was the injury suffered by Takefusa Kubo, who was forced off in the first half.

The Japanese appeared to suffer a hamstring problem in Vitoria, which meant that he could only play 44 minutes. La Real have yet to confirm the problem, but MD have reported that suggestions are that a microtear has been suffered.

If that is the case, Kubo would be in a race against time to be fit for Real Sociedad’s next match, which is against Almeria in a couple of weeks’ time. In this regard, the upcoming weekend off comes at a good time for the young forward, as it gives him a chance of missing no matches at all for Imanol Alguacil’s side.