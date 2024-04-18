“I’m not saying it’s s***, but…” Real Sociedad star keen to avoid Europa Conference League next season

With seven matches to go this season, Real Sociedad are currently sat in sixth place in the La Liga table. However, they are only three points ahead of Valencia, and that’s with a very difficult run-in, which includes matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

With Athletic Club having won the Copa del Rey earlier this month, an extra European place will almost certainly go to La Liga. Sixth would get the Europa League, whereas seventh would qualify for the Europa Conference League.

La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro is desperate to ensure that his side finishes inside the top six, as he told SER Deportivo Gipuzkoa (via MD).

“You have to value qualifying for Europe a lot, because football is getting more and more complicated. It would be spectacular. But honestly with the team we have and the trajectory we have, if we don’t get into the Europa League and get into the Conference League, I don’t think it’s enough. But let me be understood. I’m not saying it’s s***, but it won’t seem like much to me.”

Real Sociedad have played in the Champions League and Europa League in the last two seasons, and qualifying for the third tier of European football is a very real possibility after an underwhelming campaign so far. Equally, they may not qualify for Europe at all, with Real Betis only five points behind.