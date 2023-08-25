Rafa Mir will be a Sevilla player on 2nd September claims confident director of football

Valencia have made a strong start to the season, with two wins from two games so far, but nobody is under any illusions about how difficult a season this could be.

6 points gives everyone a ray of sunshine early on, but it doesn’t erase consecutive years of dark times at the club, and the ever growing feeling that things can get a lot worse.

Thy desperately need a striker, and they have their eyes on Sevilla forward Rafa Mir. But Victor Orta – who has come in as the new director of football this summer in Seville, replacing Monchi, has other ideas. The former Leeds operator has a difficult talk, working with a misshapen squad and a limited budget, and he doesn’t want to let Mir go.

In quotes picked up by AS, Orta claimed that, come the 2nd of September, when the window is closed, he believes that Mir will remain a Sevilla player.

The two struggling Spanish giants are both looking to avoid another season fighting relegation, and Mir could be a key piece either way.