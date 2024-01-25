Sevilla striker Rafa Mir stalls talks with Torina, dreams of re-joining Valencia this month

Rafa Mir is expected to leave Sevilla this month, having fallen down the pecking order even further in recent weeks. Youssef En-Nesyri, Isaac Romero and Mariano Diaz are all ahead of the 26-year-old, whom Los Nervionenses have already accepted an approach for.

That came from Serie A side Torino, who want to add Mir to their ranks for the second half of the season. Talks have been ongoing with him and his representatives over the last few days, but as Di Marzio has reported, these have now stopped.

It was Mir himself that has taken the decision to stall negotiations, as he no longer wants to join Torino. Instead, Estadio Deportivo say that he will only accept two options before next week’s transfer deadline: re-joining Valencia or staying with Sevilla until the summer.

Mir has been heavily linked with Valencia, whom he was with between 2012 and 2018, over the last few months. However, Los Che currently cannot afford his salary as part of his wage bill, which has seen them cool their interest. As such, it could well mean that he remains at Sevilla until the end of the season, and the expectation is that his playing time would be non-existent during this period.