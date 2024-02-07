Quique Sanchez Flores questions commitment of two players as Sevilla pick up fresh injuries

Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores has questioned the commitment of Rafa Mir and Adnan Januzaj, wondering if they have what it takes to play for Sevilla. Despite their win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, tensions continue at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the final hours of the transfer window, Mir had turned up to the Sevilla offices in order to try and force through a move to Valencia, the big striker furious that his club did not allow him to leave. Speaking to Cadena SER ahead of the Rayo match, Sanchez Flores said that

“I try to distinguish a lot between what a coach is and what a motivator is. I don’t like being a coach who encourages the player to believe in his possibilities, that he has to make an effort… As soon as you appear in front of fans, 40,000 or 100, you have to meet their demands. And I’m not going to encourage people to try hard. Those who meet the requirements will be there and he who does not will not be there.”

Meanwhile the signing of Januzaj, who has played just 471 minutes across 16 appearances since joining 18 months ago, has been questioned since the beginning due to a perceived lack of commitment. Including by Sanchez Flores.

“The boys are professionals and each one understands the degree of demand in a different way, but I have to place that demand at a higher level for him and Rafa Mir. After having gone to them in the times of absolute necessity, there is no time to lower the bar now. Anyone who does not meet that requirement either reaches it, or cannot play. Now things change, it is not enough to be a good professional but you have to have the necessary commitment to defend the Sevilla shirt.”

He would go on to say after the Rayo game that he hoped the necessary measures were taken against the perpetrator of Lucas Ocmapos’ unfortunate incident with a fan.

His problems continue though, as both Lucien Agoume and Marcao were diagnosed with muscle tears following the game – the former came off in the second half. Both are expected to be out for at least a month of action, but that could be extended depending on their recoveries. The Brazilian in particular has suffered form injury issues since his arrival 18 months ago, and his season looks as if it will be a tough one again.