Xavi asks for creative midfielder again after Pedri injury

Xavi has responded to the news that Pedri is going to miss more than a month of action with a thigh injury by redoubling his call for a creative midfielder to reinforce his team as they look to defend their title.

Spanish journalist Javi Miguel has today claimed that the Barcelona coach has asked the club to once again investigate the possibility of bringing in the Tottenham midfielder.

Clement Lenglet, back at the Nou Camp after spending last season on loan at Spurs, apparently “could be key” to any potential move – the assumption being that Tottenham could want him permanently.

Lo Celso. Xavi pide un ultimo intento al club con la lesion de Pedri como coartada. Lenglet podria ser la llave. Todo abierto… — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) August 24, 2023

There has been talk of a loan offer from Barca, but Spurs are not interested. They would happily sell, but feel a loan doesn’t suit them.

Lo Celso made his name as a star in an excellent Real Betis team, and would likely be keen to return to La Liga, especially to play with Barcelona.