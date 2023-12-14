Tottenham Hotspur will not allow Barcelona to sign Gavi replacement in January

Barcelona will sign Vitor Roque during the winter, six months after they agreed a deal with Athletico Paranaense for the 18-year-old. However, he may not be the only player to arrive at the Catalan club in January.

Following Gavi’s season-ending injury in November, Barcelona have been looking into the possibility of signing a replacement for the rest of the season. At this stage, there is growing confidence that they will be able to bring someone in, despite their ongoing financial problems.

Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso is Xavi Hernandez’s preferred signing, but Sport say that the Premier League will not allow him to leave during the winter. Barcelona are reportedly preparing a loan offer for the Argentine, but once they receive it, Spurs are expected to reject it immediately.

Lo Celso struggled for playing time at the start of the season, but he has been regularly involved in recent weeks. As such, it looks to be that Barcelona will have to consider other targets, if it does turn out that they are able to sign a midfielder.