Real Betis planning to make summer move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker

It could be a very busy summer transfer window for Real Betis. The likes of Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias and Willian Jose could all be on their way out, which will raise significant funds to be re-invested in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.

Fekir’s sale looks expected, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keen on securing his signature. A replacement has already been lined up, and it’s someone that the Betis fanbase are already very familiar with: Giovani Lo Celso.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Betis have identified Lo Celso as one of their leading targets. The 28-year-old midfielder has struggled for playing time at Tottenham Hotspur this season, and the likelihood is that a summer exit will be organised by the Premier League giants. Los Verdiblancos will hope that they can win the race for his signature.

Lo Celso spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Real Betis, and ended up signing permanently in the summer of 2019. However, he was loaned out to Spurs later in that window, whom he later signed for. Now, a return could be on the cards.