Ancelotti confirms first team player to make debut tomorrow night

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in his press conference today that Kepa Arrizabalaga will make his Real Madrid debut tomorrow night in their game against Celta Vigo.

The Basque was on the bench in Madrid’s game last weekend having signed on loan from Chelsea during the week, with Andriy Lunin taking up the gloves.

But a week of training has clearly been enough to convince Ancelotti that Kepa is the man to step in for the injured Thibaut Courtois for the season. AS describe this who affair as a dream come true for Kepa, who almost joined Los Blancos in 2018 before they decided to go for Belgian Courtois.

Football is famously a “funny old game”, and now the man bought by Chelsea to replace Courtois is on loan replacing him at Madrid.

Chelsea fans grew immensely frustrated with Kepa and his struggles against shots from outside the area. However last season he showed a marked improvement, and won his place back from Edouard Mendy.