29-year-old Real Madrid player touted to Saudi Arabia ahead of summer exit

Real Madrid will be bidding farewell to Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, with no desire to hang onto the Basque goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea. It’s been a frustrating spell for Kepa, who lost his place after an injury, and was eventually beaten out by Andriy Lunin, having turned down Bayern Munich to join Los Blancos.

The 29-year-old is now facing a summer of uncertainty. As per The Telegraph, via Diario AS, Kepa is a ‘problem’ for Chelsea, who will look for an exit for him this summer in order to try to balance their accounts, currently €123m in the red. Kepa’s high wages and lack of importance going forward mean he is a key candidate to be sold, but his stock has fallen, and Chelsea are set to meet with Saudi Arabia to discuss deals for the goalkeeper, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku.

Los Blancos could well be on the hunt for another back-up this summer, after it was revealed that Lunin may not continue beyond the summer. They would like to retain the Ukrainian, but as Kepa’s stock falls, Lunin’s is on the rise, and he could choose to cash it in.