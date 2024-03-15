Andriy Lunin to consider Real Madrid contract renewal offer

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin faces a key call over his future at the end of the season.

The Ukrainian international has established himself as the No.1 in Madrid since the start of 2024 despite Carlo Ancelotti’s plans to rotate.

Ancelotti initially indicated he would look to switch between Lunin and loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga as the campaign stepped up.

Both players are filling in for the injured first choice Thibaut Courtois, but Lunin has stormed ahead of Kepa, and will keep his place as Courtois nears a return.

Ancelotti could look to bring Courtois back into the fold before the end of the campaign but Lunin still has a decision to make on his own career.

He will revert back to a deputy role next season, with his Los Blancos contract expiring in 2025, amid strong links to a summer exit.

As per the latest from Marca, Real Madrid will offer him a new deal, but the final decision will be made by Lunin as the club are unlikely to make any firm guarantees over playing time in 2024/25.