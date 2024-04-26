Rotated Real Madrid warm up for Bayern Munich with Real Sociedad win

Real Madrid have moved closer to the La Liga title with a tight 1-0 win away at Real Sociedad.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi final first leg at Bayern Munich in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti made nine starting changes to his team, including a rare appearance for math winner Arda Guler.

With the visitors splitting their focus between domestic and European matters this week, chances were few and far between in San Sebastian, before Guler stabbed home Dani Carvajal’s cross before half time.

La Real battled back after the restart with stand in goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga making some key saves late on.

Victory tonight for Real Madrid takes them to within five points of confirming their league title ahead of second place Barcelona.

Maximum points in their next two games will seal it, meaning they can full focus on a potential Champions League final, if they do get past Bayern Munich.

