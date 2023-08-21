Fourth signing of the summer at Barcelona to be presented this week

Barcelona are on the verge of making their fourth addition to their squad this summer, according to various reports coming out of Catalonia.

Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez have come in this summer, while Brazilian striker Vitor Roque has also been signed, but is not expected to arrive until January 2024 at the earliest.

The Blaugrana have set their sights on a second Manchester City player to solve their right-back problems in Joao Cancelo, and various outlets say that a deal is imminent. The Athletic say Barcelona and City are finalising an agreement for Cancelo to leave on loan with an optiont to buy for €30m next summer.

Meanwhile Sport confirm that information, claiming the deal will be made official this week. Barcelona intend on having Cancelo presented by this Friday, but do not expect to have him available against Villarreal this weekend.

🚨 The signing of Cancelo will be made official THIS week. @sport pic.twitter.com/ri4Gplh3uB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 21, 2023

The major goal for Barcelona is to have Cancelo, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena registered by the transfer deadline, which would suggest any further deals are off the cards for this summer, save for a major departure.

Sergino Dest has left on loan, while Clement Lenglet looks to be following in his footsteps, but it appears Barcelona need those exits in order to register more players. There has been talk of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix potentially joining on loan too, but at this rate, it looks rather unlikely, at least under the terms Atletico are demanding.