Second Real Betis player completes loan move to Saudi Arabia

Real Betis are hoping to add more players before the closing of the transfer window later this month, but their efforts to do have been limited due to financial issues.

Departures are needed before Betis can look to make further additions, and fortunately, they have been able to facilitate a move for Juanmi, who has left Andalusia to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh. The 30-year-old will spend the 2023-24 season on loan in the Middle East.

خوانمي ينضم لمدرسة الوسطى🪄 أهلًا خوانمي ميقيل..! 🤍❤️🖤 El mago ha venido a nosotros…🪄

Oh JUAN MIGUEL…!#خوانميXمدرسة_الوسطى pic.twitter.com/4kqeSp3Sld — نادي الرياض السعودي (@AlRiyadhFC) August 20, 2023

The moves allows Betis to remove a significant amount off their wage bill, and as per Marca, they have also netted a €1m loan fee as part of the deal.

Juanmi becomes the second Betis player to head to Saudi Arabia this summer, following Alex Collado’s move to Al Akhdoud a few weeks ago.

Attention will now turn to who Real Betis can bring into the club before the end of this month. Sporting Director Ramon Planes will no doubt already have his targets lined up.