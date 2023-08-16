Sevilla

WATCH: Sevilla lead against Manchester City in European Super Cup courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla are hoping to start their season by winning the European Super Cup, and they have started in fine style in their attempts to do so.

Jose Luis Mendilibar named a strong side for the match against Champions League winners Manchester City. Yassine Bounou and Marcos Acuna both started, despite intense speculation over their respective futures at the club, and it is the former that has helped Sevilla take the lead.

Acuna provided the cross for Youssef En-Nesyri, whose bullet header left Man City goalkeeper Ederson with no chance, ensuring that Sevilla have made an excellent start.

Sevilla have only won the European Super Cup once before in six previous attempts. They will hope that their seventh final will prove to be lucky, and they are in a good position to secure the title. However, Man City cannot be counted out, and they are sure to bounce back during the remainder of the match.

