Bureaucratic problems holding up Real Sociedad’s signing of David Silva replacement

Last weekend, it was reported that Real Sociedad had agreed a deal with Dinamo Moscow to sign Russian international Arsen Zakharyan, regarded as one of the best prospects in Eastern Europe.

Zakharyan would replace David Silva in Imanol Alguacil’s squad, following the veteran midfielder’s abrupt retirement. However, complications have arisen as La Real look to get the deal over the line.

According to MD, payment to Russia has been delayed, with bureaucratic problems having also recently arisen. This was meant that the deal is on hold, much to the frustration of La Real. It has meant that Zakharyan’s flight to San Sebastian had to be cancelled, and he is currently still training in Moscow.

Discrepancies have also arisen with the commission of the player’s agents, as well as with the amount of the termination clause. Despite this, Real Sociedad remain confident of getting their time, although they will want things sewn up as soon as possible.