Manchester United interested in La Liga goalkeeper as replacement for under-fire Andre Onana

Real Sociedad could see several of their big players leave during the upcoming summer transfer window. Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand have all been linked with exits, and the latest to be so is goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

It’s been reported by Marca that Remiro is wanted by Manchester United. The Red Devils’ ‘keeper Andre Onana has had a difficult first season in the Premier League, which has seen him concede 53 goals in 34 appearances, including four against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The report notes that if Onana is deemed not good enough by Man Utd’s hierarchy, who are planning a summer revolution in Erik ten Hag’s squad, them Remiro is the first choice to be his replacement.

Remiro’s release clause at Real Sociedad is reported to be €70m, although Man Utd would prefer to negotiate this amount down, if talks are held in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see whether that does happen.