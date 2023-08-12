Real Sociedad agree €13m deal to sign highly-sought after Russian wonderkid

Following David Silva’s abrupt retirement, brought about by a serious ACL injury, Real Sociedad have been on the lookout to sign a replacement for the 37-year-old.

Donny van de Beek has been La Real’s primary target, although talks with Manchester United have gone cold in recent days. They have since turned their attention towards Arsen Zakharyan, a 20-year-old Russian international who has been wanted by a number of top clubs across Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, La Real have agreed a deal with Dinamo Moscow to sign Zakharyan. They will pay €13m plus add-ons, and they will hope to finalise the operation in the next few days.

Real Sociedad are closing in on the final details of Arsen Zakharyan deal. More than four clubs wanted him this summer but Real are now really close ⚪️🔵✨ Details being agreed this weekend; fee around €13m plus add-ons performance related. pic.twitter.com/TsTBZFGFrW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Zakharyan would be a major coup for Real Sociedad. He has been regarded as one of the brightest midfield talents in European football for multiple years, and he will now make the step to one of the top clubs in one of Europe’s major leagues.