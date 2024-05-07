Barcelona Real Sociedad

Barcelona take first steps towards possible summer signing of leading midfield target

Barcelona are very keen to make significant changes to Xavi Hernandez’s squad for next season. The main aim is to finally secure a top-level defensive midfielder – something that was not possible last summer due to the club’s financial woes. Although that situation has not improved massively, there is increased hope that moves can be made.

According to recent reports, Barcelona have two players on their shortlist for a new pivot: Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi. Both would be high-cost signings, but that hasn’t stopped the wheels being put in motion. As per Carlos Monfort of Jijantes (via Sport), sporting director Deco held a meeting with Zubimendi’s agent earlier this week.

Real Sociedad have no plans to negotiate with anyone in regards to Zubimendi, meaning that the only way that the 25-year-old can leave is if his release clause of €60m is triggered. Barcelona are unable to do this as they cannot afford it, but with significant sales, they may be able to during the summer.

