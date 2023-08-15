Sevilla goalkeeper close to joining Neymar Junior at Al Hilal

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal completed the major signing of Neymar Junior from Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona had been tipped as a possible destination for the Brazilian, but he will now continue his career in the Middle East.

Neymar joins the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and ex-Barcelona player Malcom at Al Hilal, and they could all soon be joined by Yassine Bounou. According to Relevo, the Moroccan goalkeeper is close to becoming the latest player to make the move to the Saudi giants.

Sevilla are currently finalising details with Al Hilal, who have offered €19m plus add-ons for Bono. The 32-year-old started Los Nervionenses’ LaLiga opener against Valencia on Friday, although that could be his final match for the club.

Marko Dmitrovic is expected to be number one for Jose Luis Mendilibar this season, and Bono’s sale will reinforce that. It will also mean that Sevilla will have funds to re-invest in the transfer market.