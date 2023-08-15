Jose Luis Mendilibar confirms duo want to play in European Super Cup despite reported interest

On Wednesday, Sevilla take on Manchester City in the European Super Cup final. They qualified for the fixture as a result of winning last season’s Europa League, and they will take on the reigning Champions league champions.

Sevilla are already in Greece for the match, and Jose Luis Mendilibar spoke to the media on Tuesday (via Relevo). He addressed the situations of Marcos Acuna and Yassine Bounou, who have recently been linked with moves to Aston Villa and Al Hilal respectively.

“They tell me how they are ready and the most exciting thing is this final, not the contract that may come to them. They want to play tomorrow. Maybe then they want to go somewhere else, but we are going to take advantage of this at least.”

Bounou looks almost certain to leave Sevilla in the next few days, while Acuna’s situation is less clear. However, the recent speculation has no doubt been something of an annoyance for Mendilibar.