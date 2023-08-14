Napoli to pay over €40m release clause for Celta Vigo star

Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino said in April that star midfielder Gabri Veiga would be bought from them, rather than the Galician side selling the 21-year-old. However it looks as if that will not be the case, with Os Celeste reportedly agreeing a deal for Veiga.

Napoli have been strongly linked with Veiga, and according to Relevo, have reached a rough agreement with Celta, which they hope to close in the first part of this week.

The deal could amount to €42m in total, which is over his €40m release clause. That will consist of around €36-37m in fixed fees, €5m in variables, and Celta will also retain a 10% sell-on clause, meaning they may be able to look forward to more money down the line.

Gabri Veiga played 15 minutes for Celta Vigo yesterday in their 2-0 defeat to Osasuna. Many believe it will be his last minutes at Balaidos, with a move to Napoli believed to be imminent. #RCCelta #Napoli pic.twitter.com/HAtfgNx1Kj — Football España (@footballespana_) August 14, 2023

Celta will be as keen to close the deal as Napoli and Veiga, with Rafael Benitez no doubt hoping for further resources before the end of the transfer window. While Benitez has had the benefit of Manu Sanchez, Jonathan Bamba, Carlos Dotor, Carl Starfelt and Carles Perez, the losses of Hugo Mallo, Javi Galan and in theory Veiga are big holes to fill.