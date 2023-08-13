“Anything can happen” – Diego Simeone tight-lipped on possible transfer activity for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid get their LaLiga season underway on Monday evening, as they welcome newly-promoted Granada to the Civitas Metropolitano.

Head coach Diego Simeone will hope that his side can continue their tremendous 2023 form, and he has three new faces at his disposal to help this, with Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan and Cesar Azpilicueta having been signed this summer.

Speaking ahead of the match against Granada, Simeone was rather coy on possible further additions to his squad, as well as many departures, of which several have been rumoured in the last few weeks.

🎙️| Diego Simeone: "Departures? Tomorrow the new season begins with the excitement of returning to compete and seeing our people again. I see the club in good shape, each person understanding their role and knowing that the transfer market is open until September 1st, so anything…

Atletico are in the market to sign a new defensive midfielder, although recent reports suggest that they will need to sell players in order to be able to afford any of their targets, the primary one being Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Joao Felix could well be one to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, as he is unfancied by Simeone. However, at this stage, interest in the Portuguese is rather lacking.