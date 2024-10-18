Villarreal raise asking price for Spain star amid interest

Villarreal managed to hold onto Olympic and Euro 2024 champion Alex Baena over the summer, in spite of him finishing as the leading assist-provider in La Liga last season. That task looks increasingly difficult next summer, with the 23-year-old picking up where he left off last season.

A recent report stated that Barcelona are the only side that Baena would consider leaving the Yellow Submarine for in Spain, following rumours that Atletico Madrid were looking at him as an option for their summer 2025 transfer window. Diario AS report that Villarreal are relaxed about his situation, and believe that he would only accept an offer from a club that could be considered amongst the top 10 in the world. Baena reportedly turned down an offer from a Premier League side in the summer.

Seemingly his dream is to join Barcelona, and Villarreal will feel that they can rightfully demand his €60m release clause for any side that comes in now, nearly double what their asking price was. The Madrid-based daily say that would be the case, having been willing to discuss terms around €30-35m this summer. Their work in the transfer market, making a €12.5m profit despite spending €62m, means they do not have any need to sell him.

Aston Villa were linked to Baena early on in the summer, but nothing beyond that ever hit the news, while both Barcelona and Atletico were linked with Baena from spring onwards, although neither frequently.

Baena starred for Spain in the most recent international break, and scored his second goal for La Roja with a brilliant free-kick. Meanwhile for Villarreal, he already has a goal and five assists in his 8 league appearances.