Atletico Madrid star’s injury absence extended into November

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente could see his injury absence extended into November.

The Spain international was forced off at half time in Los Rojiblancos’ 4-0 UEFA Champions League defeat away at Benfica on October 2.

The initial prognosis was positive, with no major injury detected, and a month-long recovery predicted for a muscular overload.

However, despite returning to light training in recent days, Llorente remains unavailable until at least the end of October.

Reports from Marca indicate the club will not take any risks on a player who is the beating heart of their hard running style.

A November 3 La Liga home tie against Las Palmas has been pushed back as a return date and the 29-year-old is now a doubt for the Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on November 6.

He is certain to miss the next four games, split across La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League action, following the end of the international break.