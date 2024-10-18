Luis Suarez is considering a change of heart on his plan to retire from football at Inter Miami at the end of 2024.

The former Barcelona star joined the MLS side at the end of 2023 as part of a one year contract in Florida.

Suarez turns 38 in the opening weeks of 2025 and he was already making plans to call time on a superb career for club and country.

His arrival in Miami continues the Barcelona reunion at the club following Lionel Messi’s switch last summer.

Suarez’s deal contains a clause to extend for a further 12 months, but despite previously hinting at his lack of interest in an extension, things have now changed for the Uruguayan.

The chance to prolong his club career, after retiring from Uruguay duty is now on the table, with Inter Miami already through to the MLS Cup playoffs later this year.

“I know my lawyer is talking to the club, but with the peace of mind of finishing the season. It is the club’s decision, but for my part, I would be delighted to stay”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Inter Miami are happy to offer Suarez another year, with his goal scoring record as sharp as ever, with 22 scored in all competitions since the start of 2024.