Sevilla forward spotted talking with Valencia staff as rumours persist of possible move to Los Che

On Friday, Valencia kicked off their LaLiga season in fine style after recording an impressive 2-1 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with youngster Javi Guerra scoring a late winner.

The match also saw Rafa Mir face off against the side that are favourites to sign him this summer. The Sevilla forward has been heavily linked with a move to Valencia, and he is expected to leave Los Nervionenses as he is not a starter under Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Relevo reported that following the match in Seville, Mir was spotted speaking with Valencia’s fitness coach, Juan Monar. While it is not known what they were talking about, it is hinted at that it was to do with Los Che’s reported pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja is desperate to sign at least two strikers during the remaining weeks of the transfer window, and Mir may well be one of those that comes in. The situation will be one to watch.