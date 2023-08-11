La Liga debuts expected in Real Madrid season opener

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be handing out multiple club and La Liga debuts against Athletic Club this weekend.

Los Blancos start their 2023/24 season on the road in Bilbao and Ancelotti’s team will feature some new faces in the Basque Country.

An injury to Thibaut Courtois means Andriy Lunin will start in goal and Ancelotti has backed the Ukrainian international to excel in his covering role.

The majority of the back line is set to have a similar look to last season with Fran Garcia set for a club La Liga debut at left back.

Garcia returned to Los Blancos this season after a superb two years at Rayo Vallecano but he did not manage a league appearance in his first spell at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

England star Jude Bellingham is certain to make his first competitive appearance since a major summer switch from Borussia Dortmund with Joselu set to start on the bench.