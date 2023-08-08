WATCH: German starlet arrives at Barcelona offices to sign deal

Barcelona are on the verge of signing 16-year-old German starlet Noah Darvich from Freiburg, and on Tuesday he was spotted at the club’s training complex.

Darvich, 16, plays a midfielder for Freiburg currently, but is also a fixture for Germany’s under-17 side. He was one of their stars at the European Championships this summer.

Usually operating as a number 10, most see him becoming a midfielder in the classic 4-3-3 formation that Barcelona tend to revert back to. Darvich was spotted by Jijantes heading up the stairs to presumably consummate a deal with Barcelona.

ℹ️ Imagen @JijantesFC Noah Darvich ya está en la CE Joan Gamper para firmar su contrato con el FC Barcelona. A sus 16 años, arrancará en el filial. El alemán juega de interior y llega procedente del Friburgo. 🗣️: @monfortcarlos – @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/wPDyM2i6Tf — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 8, 2023

It is not yet clear what the figures are for the deal, or whether Barcelona will instead be due Freiburg a development fee. Darvich will likely either go into the Juvenil A side (under-19s) or join Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic team for the coming year. He will no doubt form the future of Barcelona’s midfield alongside Lamine Yamal, who is also 16, in the minds of many.