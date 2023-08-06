Analysis: Who is Noah Darvich, Barcelona’s new German wonderkid signing?

As well as strengthening the first team squad, Barcelona have been looking to add quality youngsters to their academy this summer.

Specifically, there has been a focus on strengthening Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic squad, which has been gutted since the end of last season, with numerous players having left the club during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s latest signing could be someone to add into the mix for Marquez, and that is Noah Darvich. As reported by various sources, the 16-year-old will head to Catalonia in the next few days to sign from Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Darvich will join for a reported fee of just €3m, with Freiburg deciding to cash in as the youngster had less than 12 months left on his current contract.

Darvich is rather unknown outside of Germany, but as pointed out by Diario AS, he is one of the most exciting young players currently in their youth setup. He had a sensational U17 European Championship campaign earlier this summer, which Germany won after defeating France on penalties in the final.

Typically, Darvich plays as an attacking midfielder, perfect for the number 10 role in football. This is a position that he has played for Germany U17s, and as well as Freiburg U17s and U19s, with all of these sides playing a 4-2-3-1 system.

Barcelona do not operate this system, with Xavi Hernandez opting for a 4-3-3 or four-midfielder tactic, but Darvich can easily adapt, especially since he can also play as an inverted winger on the right, something that is very common at the club with the soon-to-be-departed Ousmane Dembele, as well as Raphinha.

In this sense, Darvich is similar to Bernardo Silva, who Barcelona have been looking to sign from Manchester City this summer, and also Arda Guler, who rejected a move to Catalonia earlier in the window to join Real Madrid.

Darvich is often allowed plenty of freedom in his role, so it may be that he is given the same luxury when playing for Barcelona’s youth sides.

When he arrives, it will be interesting to note where Darvich slots in to Barcelona’s youth setup. He may join Marquez’s Barca Atletic side, where he would be playing alongside another 16-year-old in Lamine Yamal, or he may start at Juvenil A or B (U19 or U18).

What is certain is that Barcelona have a top talent on their hands, and there is sure to be great excitement within the club once the deal is completed, which should occur in the next few days.