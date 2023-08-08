Real Madrid turn down multiple high-value offers for “vital” midfielder

Real Madrid have one of the best squads in European football, with many high-value players on their books. As is expected in the new age of almost unlimited money in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, it’s hardly surprisingly that interest has been shown in many of Los Blancos’ stars.

Federico Valverde is one of those that has attracted interest. The Uruguayan international was linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, but nothing came of those rumours, and he will almost certainly remain in Madrid come the end of August.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid received multiple offers for Valverde, although they were dismissed immediately. The 25-year-old is vital for Carlo Ancelotti, and Florentino Perez also considers him to be a crucial player.

Valverde had an outstanding 2022-23 season pre-World Cup, although he struggled during the second half of the campaign. Despite this, there has been no thought whatsoever of selling him, even with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler having been signed this summer. He will continue to play a big part for Real Madrid.