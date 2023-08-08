Real Madrid to lose Castilla star to La Liga side for €8m

Real Madrid are set to part with another talented youngster, after encouraging him to try and make his fortune elsewhere.

Sergio Arribas, 21 and arguably the best player in the Real Madrid academy, struggled to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. That is despite captaining their Castilla side, scoring 20 goals and giving 7 assists in just 36 games last season.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund were rumoured to be interested in Arribas, who no doubt is one of the more exciting prospects in Spain. It appears as if he will be off to Almeria, if reports are to be believed.

Cadena Cope say Los Blancos will gain €8m from the deal, but they will still retain 50% of his sell-on fee, as well as a right to refusal on Arribas. If they should want to bring him back, he will be cheaper and more accessible, as part of a new formula Real Madrid are using for La Fabrica sales.

With Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato all arriving, the chances that Arribas might find game time was a distant one. Arribas could perhaps have made an impact last season before Real Madrid made those moves, but Carlo Ancelotti clearly did not see enough from him. For Almeria, this is an important addition, which adds quality and inventiveness to their attack.