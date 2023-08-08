La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Real Betis look to poach Getafe talent, Granada make two additions

La Liga is just around the corner now, and with the transfer market beginning to speed up, a number of moves have gone through ahead of the big kick-off on Friday. Here is a round-up of deals you might have missed.

Alaves

Alex Balboa, their 22-year-old central midfielder, has left on loan to Huesca for the season. Last campaign he made 11 cameo appearances under Luis Garcia Plaza.

Almeria

Veteran defender Rodrigo Ely has returned to his native Brazil, moving to Gremio for €1.5m. They lose a key piece of their defence, although they have brought Edgar Gonzalez in already.

Dion Lopy is here! We experienced the midfielder's first moments as a rojiblanco 😃🛬#DionLopyRojiblanco pic.twitter.com/2FyFiJag1T — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) August 5, 2023

In midfield, highly rated midfielder Dion Lopy has arrived to the tune of €6.5m from Stade Reims. He is committed to the club on a six-year deal.

Athletic Club

Midfielder Unai Vencedor has left Athletic Club on loan to Eibar for the season.

Cadiz

Cadiz have loaned out right-back Raul Parra to Estoril in Portugal for the season. Joseba Zaldua and Iza Carcelen leave the position well covered.

Celta Vigo

Augusto Solari has left Celta Vigo on a free for Atlas in Mexico. The 31-year-old departs after two-and-a-half years, 55 appearances and 6 goal contributions.

Getafe

Central defender Erick Cabaco has left by mutual consent. Midfielder Jaime Seoane has also departed after a single year in Madrid, moving to Real Oviedo for a fee of €2.5m.

Granada

Granada have signed Portuguese right-back Wilson Manafa from Porto on loan for the season. He made 18 appearances at the Dragao last season, and will compete with Victor Diaz and Ricard Sanchez for the right-back spot.

Spanish creative midfielder Gonzalo Villar has been repatriated after a €1.8m move from Roma. He has signed a four-year deal and is tipped to take on creative duties for Los Nazaries.

Real Betis

Real Betis are looking at 21-year-old midfielder Sergi Altimira, as per Fabrizio Romano. He came in from Sabadell on a free transfer this summer, but could be on the move again.

Real Betis have decided to open talks to sign talented midfielder Sergi Altimira — negotiations with Getafe are set to start this week 🚨🟢 #RealBetis Discussions scheduled, Altimira has been included in the list days ago. pic.twitter.com/xA9lKNoccl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile Martin Montoya has left on a free transfer after three seasons and 37 appearances. Youssouf Sabaly and Hector Bellerin will compete for a starting spot at right-back.

Valencia

Valencia have loaned out midfielder Koba Koindredi to Estoril for the season, where he will join Raul Parra. Koindredi spent the second half of last season at Oviedo, where he made 20 appearances.