Athletic Club icon Iker Muniain has options in USA and Argentina after announcing summer departure

On Wednesday, Iker Muniain announced that he would be leaving Athletic Club at the end of the season, having spent 15 years in the first team. The 31-year-old has struggled for prominence in Ernesto Valverde’s squad over the course of the current campaign, but after helping Los Leones win their first Copa del Rey in 40 years, he’s decided that the time is right to go his own way.

It was Muniain’s decision to walk away, as Athletic were willing to offer him a new contract. He is keen for a new challenge, and according to Diario AS, his preference would be to head to the MLS. He would also welcome a possible move to River Plate, whom he is reported to be a big fan of.

The work isn’t done yet for Muniain, as he has six matches to help Athletic Club secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Either way, he will bow out at the end of next month as a legend of the club.