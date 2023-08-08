Barcelona forward open to leaving this summer – but not to Saudi Arabia

Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of intense speculation over the last 48 hours, with interest reportedly rising in the 20-year-old, who is unlikely to be a regular starter for Xavi Hernandez during the upcoming season.

On Sunday, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain were lining up a move for Fati, who was also attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides. It follows the French champions’ pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, who should complete his move to Paris in the next few days.

Saudi Arabia are also keen on bringing Fati to the Middle East, although Relevo have reported that the young forward isn’t keen on the move. He would prefer to remain at Barcelona, but if he goes, he would stay in Europe.

Fati has had a difficult couple of years, having struggled with injuries and lack of form. With Xavi seemingly being unfancied by him, a departure from Barcelona looks like being a genuine possibility.