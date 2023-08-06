Paris Saint-Germain preparing bid for second Barcelona forward following Ousmane Dembele deal

Ousmane Dembele is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, with over a few more details needing to be completed before the transfer is finalised.

Luis Enrique will hope to have his man soon, and the Spanish head coach is preparing another assault on his former club, according to Diario AS, as he is also keen to sign Ansu Fati this summer.

🚨 BREAKING: Luis Enrique wants Ansu Fati and PSG are preparing an offer for him. @acaradeperro, @fansjavimiguel 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/st8zNLqumC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 6, 2023

Fati had been linked with a move away from Barcelona earlier this summer, although amid recent reports that a departure could be possible, it may give PSG a window of opportunity to sign the 20-year-old. Fati and Dembele are also good friends, which could help a deal be pulled off.

Xavi Hernandez is unlikely to see Fati as a starter during the upcoming season, as he is expected to favour the four-midfielder tactic that was so successful last season.

If a deal does go through, it would be a big help for Barcelona’s financial struggles. Fati is a product of the La Masia academy, so any funds received from PSG would be pure profit for the Blaugrana.

Despite these reports, Fati has shown no signs of wanting to leave Barcelona at any point now or in the future. So while PSG may want a deal to be completed, it will likely be difficult to agree personal terms, even if a bid is accepted.