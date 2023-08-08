Barcelona confirm signing of 16-year-old German wonderkid

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Freiburg talent Noah Darvich on a three-year deal.

Darvich is regarded as one of the top talents in German football, and had been operating for SC Freiburg until now. This summer he proved his worth as the creative hub of Germany’s under-17 side at the European Championships.

Being just 16, three years is the longest contract Darvich can be signed to, but he does have a €1b release clause. The fee is thought to be €2.5m, according to Sport, although Fabrizio Romano believes the fee could rise to €5m in total with variables.

German talent Noah Darvich formally signs his contract as new Barcelona player today 🔵🔴⭐️ #FCB Done deal revealed last week for €3m fee plus add-ons up to €5m package to Freiburg. https://t.co/wKVOFFS4dj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Shortly ahead of the announcement, Darvich was spotted arriving at the club offices, and he will join their Atletic side for the upcoming season under the tutelage of Rafa Marquez.

Increasingly as the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City price the likes of Barcelona out of the top players in the world, they will shift towards recruiting the top talents as teenagers and trying to develop these players themselves. Darvich is part of the next generation alongside Lamine Yamal.