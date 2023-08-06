Former Barcelona player backs Argentine youngster to become a superstar at Real Madrid

One of the standout players from Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of the United States was Nico Paz. The teenager was called upon by Carlo Ancelotti due to Dani Ceballos’ injury, and he certainly made an impression.

Paz impressed Ancelotti and his coaching staff during training sessions, which led to him playing against AC Milan, Manchester United and Juventus, where he did not look out of place against some of Europe’s best teams.

Javier Mascherano, former Barcelona player and now head coach of Argentina’s U20 side, knows Paz well from the national team set-up, and he told Relevo that he is a huge fan of the 18-year-old midfielder.

“Nico Paz is a player I love. He is a boy with an extraordinary future, who is clearly at a club where it is not easy to reach the first team but who is taking the right steps. He has to have peace of mind and not go crazy. Already doing pre-season with the first team is a huge step for him.

“I feel that like he will be a future player for Real Madrid. He has huge potential.”

Paz has certainly generated much excitement within Real Madrid over the last few weeks, and it will be interesting to see how he develops during the upcoming season.