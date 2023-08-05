Spain into quarter-finals of 2023 Women’s World Cup after convincing victory over Switzerland

After a shock 4-0 defeat in their final group stage fixture, Spain have bounced back in spectacular style to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

La Roja took on Switzerland in their last 16 tie at Auckland’s Eden Park on a record-breaking occasion, and they made a flying start, taking the lead after only five minutes, courtesy of Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati.

HISTORY IN NEW ZEALAND Switzerland v Spain breaks the record for the biggest football attendance – men's or women's – in New Zealand history. Another record tumbles at this FIFA Women's World Cup

However, the Swiss equalised soon after when Laia Codina turned the ball into her own net. Fortunately for Spain, they re-took the lead just a few minutes later, with Alba Redondo scoring from a cross from Bonmati.

Bonmati scored her second on 36 minutes to make it 3-1, before Codina scored in the right end to ensure Spain led by four goals to one at the half time interval.

Jennifer Hermoso added a fifth late in the second period, again assisted by Bonmati, to ensure a comfortable and emphatic victory for Spain. They will face either the Netherlands or South Africa, who play on Sunday, in their quarter-final tie.