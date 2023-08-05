Real Madrid star confirms desire to remain at the club for rest of his career

While some clubs across the world are viewed as “retirement homes”, one that definitely doesn’t fall into this category is Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez often moves players on before they hang their boots up, with this having been the case for the likes of Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and most recently Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad earlier this summer.

Despite this, Thibaut Courtois has told TLN TV that he does not want to leave Real Madrid before coming to the end of his career.

“I’m so happy at Real Madrid. My wish would be to retire here. I’ll take things year by year, and I will make sure that I take care of myself (so to last as long as possible).

“Luckily, goalkeepers can last a long time in football. Luka Modric is 37 and he is still going, so I hope that I can play for a long time too.”

Courtois is only 31, so he will have plenty of years left in his career. He has also been one of Real Madrid’s best goalkeepers in recent history, so there is no immediate desire to move him on, and rightly so.