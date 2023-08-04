Barcelona putting together €75m package for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Clearly, there is an interest in Barcelona and Bernardo Silva getting a deal done at some point. The Portuguese star has been on the Blaugrana wish list for some time, but Manchester City will likely do what they can to hold onto him, and neither will he be cheap.

Sport claim that Barcelona are putting together a €75m package to bring him to club this summer. While Barcelona have been targeting a right-back, a midfielder and a forward, it appears as if they are willing to blow their budget on Silva.

The deal would be a €65m initial fee, paid in instalments, and an extra €10m in variables that would be simple to achieve. Silva himself would have to lower his salary in the first year, and could then see his salary increase in the remaining years of his deal. The Catalan daily say that Silva’s capacity to force a move will be instrumental if a deal can get done.

There are a number of moving parts though. The Catalan daily say that the €60m income from the sale of 16% of Barca Studios, the money from the sale of Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie would all contribute to what they could offer – neither have completed moves thus far.

This story has been reported on a number of occasions, and it should also be highlighted that Paris Saint-Germain have recently had an €80m bid rejected. This seems completely odds with the rest of the reporting on Barcelona, where numerous players have been dismissed because they are too expensive, despite costing far less than Silva.