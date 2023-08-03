Valencia

Valencia starlet to complete €20m move to AC Milan in the next 24 hours

Valencia have had a knack of selling their most valuable assets over the last few summer transfer windows, and this year looks to be no different. Giorgi Mamardashvili could leave before the end of this month, but Yunus Musah definitely will.

Valencia recently agreed a deal with AC Milan for the sale of Musah, who was not in Ruben Baraja’s plans for the upcoming season. The USMNT midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Italian giants, and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the transfer should be finalised on Friday.

Valencia will receive up to €20m for Musah, which should allow them to re-invest back into the transfer market. Given their struggles over the last few years, doing this effectively will be absolutely essential.

Musah had been a promising prospect for Valencia, although his status has diminished somewhat over the last 6-12 months. He will be hoping for a fresh start at Milan.

