Report claims Real Madrid are showing strong interest in 22-year-old AC Milan star

Last week, it was widely reported that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez would be leaving at the end of the season, having taken the decision not to sign a new contract, despite one being made available to him. The 34-year-old will depart in the summer as a free agent, ending his 23-year association with Los Blancos.

A replacement will be required, with Real Madrid only having Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as natural centre-backs in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The expectation has been that Rafa Marin, currently on loan at Alaves, will fill that role, but they could go out a sign a new defender instead.

According to Bild, one option that Real Madrid are keen on is AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw. The 22-year-old, who has a market value of €30m, has grown in stature since joining the Rossoneri in 2022, and he is seen as a regular starter for them.

It’s claimed that Real Madrid are “intensively interested” in Thiaw. He could be a fine addition to Ancelotti’s squad, and although he does fit the club’s signing policy, it does seem that a more likely addition would be Lille’s Leny Yoro, if indeed Los Blancos do try to sign a centre-back in the summer.

