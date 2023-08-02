Xavi Hernandez hints that Barcelona star is on the market following second preseason snub

The big news coming out of the end of Barcelona’s preseason tour to the USA was that Ousmane Dembele would be leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain. Yet Manager Xavi Hernandez has hinted that another player could be on his way out.

Dembele was left out of the team that beat Milan 1-0 in the final friendly of their trip, as was Gavi through injury, and Franck Kessie. Asked about the Ivorian midfielder, who has not played a single minute in preseason, Xavi told Relevo that ‘he had some discomfort’.

He then added that ‘he knows his situation perfectly well already’. It could mean that Kessie was aware he wouldn’t play due to that discomfort, but given the cryptic nature of the comment, it seems rather more likely that Kessie is aware that the club are keen to move him on. The 26-year-old has played just 45 minutes during their preseason tour.

Kessie has been linked with a move away from the club for several months now, and despite various denials that he will leave from his agents, those stories continue to filter through. Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to secure Kessie’s signature.