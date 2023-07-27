Barcelona deal to sell Franck Kessie to Juventus on the rocks due to preference on destination

Barcelona’s quest to raise funds from transfers this summer continues to be fruitless, and they have been dealt another blow.

Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie has been highlighted as one of the main candidates to leave the club this summer, despite repeated claims from his agency that he is going nowhere.

Seemingly Juventus and Barcelona had reached a deal for a loan with an obligatory buy clause, somewhere in the region of €10-15m.

However CdS (via Sport) say that Kessie would far rather move to the Premier League, which is holding any deal up. In particular, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him, but there is talk that that move is contingent on whether Harry Kane’s prospective departure goes through.

Their information is that Kessie has rejected Juventus’ proposal, but they will remain in the frame in case a move to the Premier League falls through. Barcelona for their part are ‘in no hurry’ believing that a move to the Premier League will transpire eventually.

Provided Barcelona feel they can carry out the business they need to, it should not be too much of an issue for them. However if they are relying on a move to Spurs going through, tethering their plans to another transfer (Kane) is risky business.